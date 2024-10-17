Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $31,000 Position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) by 1,114,700.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,147 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $3,398,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Enel Chile by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 170,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 32,442 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Enel Chile by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 417,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enel Chile by 348.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 65,212 shares during the period. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of ENIC opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85. Enel Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $3.53.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 61.15% and a net margin of 18.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Enel Chile S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

