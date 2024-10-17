Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 60,814 Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) by 80.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,814 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Traeger were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Traeger by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 72,637 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Traeger by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 29,694 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Traeger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Traeger by 398.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 102,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Traeger by 712.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 75,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

COOK opened at $3.38 on Thursday. Traeger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $435.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Traeger had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $168.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Traeger’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Traeger in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Traeger from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Traeger from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Traeger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.30.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

