SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Five Below by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Five Below by 1,842.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 21,368 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $2,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Five Below by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,799,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $689,165,000 after buying an additional 38,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC raised its position in Five Below by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 75,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,731,000 after buying an additional 13,568 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. William Blair lowered Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Melius Research started coverage on Five Below in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Five Below from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.15.

Five Below Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $95.75 on Thursday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $216.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.43. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $830.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

