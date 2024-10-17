MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth $622,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 255.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 30,594 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 49.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth $1,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

MGIC Investment Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MTG opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 63.19%. The company had revenue of $305.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

