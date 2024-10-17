Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 673.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 119,949 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Price Performance

PLX opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.91 million, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.70.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics ( NYSE:PLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Protalix BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 45.15%. The company had revenue of $13.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

