Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 19,866 Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Free Report) by 65.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,866 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Youdao were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 6.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DAO opened at $4.53 on Thursday. Youdao, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $547.77 million, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.74. The company had revenue of $181.88 million during the quarter.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

