SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $478,000 in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWSC. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the second quarter worth about $1,439,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in PowerSchool by 23.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the second quarter worth about $11,215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PowerSchool by 5.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the second quarter worth about $420,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PWSC opened at $22.81 on Thursday. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $25.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -95.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $191.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PowerSchool news, CRO Anthony Kender sold 6,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $145,672.44. Following the sale, the executive now owns 247,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,350.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $50,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 386,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,003.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Anthony Kender sold 6,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $145,672.44. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 247,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,350.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,836 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

