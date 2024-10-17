Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 33.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 117.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 15,175 shares during the last quarter. Creekside Partners purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get ThredUp alerts:

ThredUp Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of TDUP opened at $0.81 on Thursday. ThredUp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TDUP shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ThredUp from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ThredUp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDUP

Insider Activity at ThredUp

In related news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 18,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $37,674.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 18,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $37,674.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noam Paransky acquired 180,000 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $145,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 426,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,419.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 385,008 shares of company stock worth $308,906 and sold 83,843 shares worth $173,133. 34.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ThredUp

(Free Report)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.