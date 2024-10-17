Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 3,762 Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Skye Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Skye Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Skye Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Skye Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Skye Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

SKYE has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Skye Bioscience in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Skye Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Skye Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

In other Skye Bioscience news, Director Andrew J. Schwab sold 252,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $1,666,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,949.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Skye Bioscience news, Director Andrew J. Schwab sold 13,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $83,852.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,638.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Schwab sold 252,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $1,666,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,949.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Skye Bioscience stock opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average is $5.23. Skye Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $19.41.

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). On average, research analysts anticipate that Skye Bioscience, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

