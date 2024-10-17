SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,223 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,459,000 after purchasing an additional 110,528 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 744,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 59,273 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 259,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 53,944 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 120,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $1,286,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCUS opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.04. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.02). The business had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.24 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 100.81% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCUS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Arcus Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

