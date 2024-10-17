Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $39,000 Position in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 55.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 336,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PWOD opened at $24.85 on Thursday. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $187.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.45.

Penns Woods Bancorp Announces Dividend

Penns Woods Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PWOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.