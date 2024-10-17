15,038 Shares in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,038 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNA. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Luna Innovations stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $7.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.41 million, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.58.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

