SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APGE. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $1,624,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,434,487 shares in the company, valued at $58,268,861.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $1,624,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,434,487 shares in the company, valued at $58,268,861.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $289,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,034.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,665 shares of company stock worth $7,058,635 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of APGE stock opened at $56.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.72. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $72.29.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). Analysts forecast that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

