Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 52,914 Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 52,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Vor Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 160,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 69,436 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 177.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 31,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Vor Biopharma from $10.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

Vor Biopharma Stock Performance

NYSE VOR opened at $0.68 on Thursday. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). On average, research analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vor Biopharma Profile

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

