30,837 Shares in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 30,837 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in KT by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,857,000 after purchasing an additional 84,760 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in KT by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 327,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 125,413 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in KT by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,061,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,061,000 after purchasing an additional 829,682 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in KT by 383.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 171,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 136,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its position in KT by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 72,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 49,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KT. New Street Research upgraded shares of KT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

KT stock opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90. KT Co. has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $15.90.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 5.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KT Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

