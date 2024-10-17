Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 28,668 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,668 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Crexendo were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Crexendo during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Crexendo during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Crexendo by 476.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 83,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Crexendo by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 150,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 50,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Stock Performance

Shares of CXDO opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.10. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $7.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crexendo ( NASDAQ:CXDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Crexendo had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. Research analysts forecast that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Crexendo from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crexendo

In other Crexendo news, CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 439,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,635. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Anand Buch sold 7,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $40,738.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 548,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,655.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 439,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,635. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,903 shares of company stock valued at $545,862 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

