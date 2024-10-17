SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $481,000 Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 39,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,528,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,413,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 941,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 699,724 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $8,282,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 3,624.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 607,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 590,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ARLO shares. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Arlo Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ARLO opened at $11.86 on Thursday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -65.89 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $127.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ralph E. Faison bought 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $105,131.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 385,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,772.11. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Ralph E. Faison purchased 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $105,131.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 385,599 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,772.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 7,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $84,750.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 892,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,584.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

