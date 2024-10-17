SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 3,700.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 112.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 77.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 984 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.63, for a total transaction of $155,107.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,906.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 984 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.63, for a total transaction of $155,107.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,906.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 6,196 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $1,061,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,112 shares of company stock worth $6,887,029. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $172.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.55 and a 1 year high of $187.27.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 57.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.71.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Further Reading

