Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,856 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AMMO were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMMO by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 503,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 321,257 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AMMO during the 1st quarter worth about $2,274,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in AMMO during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMMO by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,920,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,531,000 after acquiring an additional 86,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AMMO by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 589,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 148,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of AMMO from $1.60 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWW opened at $1.27 on Thursday. AMMO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $151.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.23.

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million. AMMO had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

