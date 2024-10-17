Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the second quarter worth approximately $520,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 15.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the second quarter worth approximately $543,000.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Performance

NYSE:NCDL opened at $17.52 on Thursday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Announces Dividend

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending ( NYSE:NCDL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $55.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.30 million. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 50.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Profile

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

