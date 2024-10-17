Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.14% of Workhorse Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 330,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 149,960 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,323,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 453,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

WKHS stock opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The company has a market cap of $16.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.52.

Workhorse Group ( NASDAQ:WKHS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40). Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 1,366.25% and a negative return on equity of 163.23%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $3.00 to $0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc in April 2015.

