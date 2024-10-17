Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 3,347 First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,347 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in First Community during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Community by 0.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 291,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Community by 22.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Trading Up 8.4 %

FCCO opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average is $18.89. First Community Co. has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 million. First Community had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Community Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

