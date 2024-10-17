41 Shares in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the second quarter worth about $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Markel Group by 90.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group during the first quarter worth about $81,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,643.50.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 20 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 743 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,787.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE MKL opened at $1,574.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,560.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,560.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,295.65 and a one year high of $1,670.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.76 by $5.19. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

