Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 44,878 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,878 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Employers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 81,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Employers during the first quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Employers by 983.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Employers during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Employers during the first quarter worth $201,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Employers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities upgraded Employers to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Employers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $49.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.24. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $49.62.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.82 million. Employers had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Employers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

Employers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.