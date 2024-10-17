Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 4,959 Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,959 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Oportun Financial worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 97,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 31,415 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.10. Oportun Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.12 million. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oportun Financial Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OPRT. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Singular Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.70.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Further Reading

