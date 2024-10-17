Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $19.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $17.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AS. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Amer Sports to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Shares of NYSE AS opened at $18.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. Amer Sports has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $19.73.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.59 million. Amer Sports had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. Amer Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amer Sports will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Dnca Finance acquired a new position in Amer Sports during the second quarter worth $81,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Amer Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

