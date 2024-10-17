Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $405,000 in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 364,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Stem as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stem by 2,416.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27,374 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Stem by 73.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 14,307 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

STEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Stem from $2.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Stem from $1.40 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Stem from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Stem from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Stem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.72.

NYSE:STEM opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07. The company has a market cap of $98.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.68.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.06 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 63.98% and a negative net margin of 213.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stem, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

