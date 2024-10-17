31,776 Shares in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,080,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,467,000 after acquiring an additional 369,695 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 283,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 182,990 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 314,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 138,157 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $974,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 348,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 76,739 shares in the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NMFC opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.14. New Mountain Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $94.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.25 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 31.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is presently 115.32%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

