Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $411,000 Investment in Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIEM)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:DIEM opened at $28.07 on Thursday. Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.19 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Company Profile

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Emerging Markets Target Market Exposure Index (Parent Index) and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

