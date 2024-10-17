Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $411,000 Investment in Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIEM)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.
Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSEARCA:DIEM opened at $28.07 on Thursday. Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.19 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.81.
Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Company Profile
