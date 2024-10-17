Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $407,000 Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FJAN. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 16.3% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 766,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,179,000 after purchasing an additional 107,692 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 18.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 498,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,948,000 after buying an additional 78,693 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 3,133.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 337,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after buying an additional 327,449 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 563.1% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 141,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 120,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 2,606.0% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 137,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 132,257 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of FJAN opened at $44.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.17 million, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.62.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

