Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,495 Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,495 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the first quarter worth approximately $2,080,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the first quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 578.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:CIB opened at $32.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.40. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $37.85.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 13.73%. Analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.8456 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 52.04%.

CIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bancolombia from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

