DA Davidson Reiterates Buy Rating for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $223.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 108.24% from the company’s current price.

ELF has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.21.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 2.6 %

ELF opened at $107.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $88.47 and a 12 month high of $221.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.78.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,465,883.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $801,693,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,321,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $133,940,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $61,299,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 81.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 468,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,758,000 after acquiring an additional 210,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.