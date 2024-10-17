Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 847,100 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the September 15th total of 948,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Kirkland’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. 15.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KIRK. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Kirkland’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.38. Kirkland’s has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $3.54.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.20. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 870.01%. The company had revenue of $86.29 million during the quarter.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts.

Further Reading

