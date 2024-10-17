Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,315 American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,017,000 after purchasing an additional 74,371 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $96.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $65.01 and a 12 month high of $106.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.37 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMWD shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Woodmark

In other American Woodmark news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $324,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,514,012.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

