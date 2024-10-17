Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 39,781 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SXC. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

SunCoke Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $8.68 on Thursday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $729.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $470.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.61%.

About SunCoke Energy

(Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.