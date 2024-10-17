Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $413,000 Investment in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $71.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.17. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.74 and a 52-week high of $71.99. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

