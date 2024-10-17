Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $425,000 Position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 250.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 130,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 92,916 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 59,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 636.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 689,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,634,000 after purchasing an additional 595,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 582,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter.

Get Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:PVAL opened at $38.48 on Thursday. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $27.68 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average of $36.41. The firm has a market cap of $579.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th.

(Free Report)

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.