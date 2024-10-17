8,511 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,511 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $182.58 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.31 and a fifty-two week high of $193.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.08.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.13.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

