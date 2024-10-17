Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.2 %

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.08 on Thursday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $15.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

