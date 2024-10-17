Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.2 %
Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.08 on Thursday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $15.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.54.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Takeda Pharmaceutical
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.