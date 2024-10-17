Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NatWest Group by 45.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in NatWest Group by 65.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NWG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE NWG opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.33.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.1543 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 4.3%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.62%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Further Reading

