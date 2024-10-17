Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

ONEQ opened at $72.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $73.58.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

