Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $428,000 Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 798,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,753,000 after purchasing an additional 38,876 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 30,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

ADUS stock opened at $132.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $136.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.90 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $65,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,695.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $2,921,316.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,687.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $65,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,866 shares in the company, valued at $502,695.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,917 shares of company stock worth $3,050,082. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.38.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

