Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $453,000 in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 25,250.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 582.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,503,930. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,105.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,503,930. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on REG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Regency Centers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of REG stock opened at $72.25 on Thursday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $75.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.11. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.48). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 130.73%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

