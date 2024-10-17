Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 20,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCKT. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 140,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 22,531 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 135,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $721.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.79.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HCKT. Roth Capital lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

The Hackett Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

