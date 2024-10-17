Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, Director Timothy Steven Johnson purchased 57,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $998,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 423,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,406,892.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,900,558.64. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 83,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,135 and sold 1,495 shares valued at $27,899. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $18.74 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average is $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $466.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.87 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -208.89%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

