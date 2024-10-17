59,409 Shares in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Amplify Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Amplify Energy by 422.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 385,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 311,646 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Amplify Energy by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,225,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 251,898 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amplify Energy by 87.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 418,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 195,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amplify Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,423,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after acquiring an additional 159,699 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $904,000. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Amplify Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Amplify Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:AMPY opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.94.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.62 million. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.