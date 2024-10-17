1,277 Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Everest Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Everest Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Everest Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Everest Group by 36.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Everest Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $385.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.51. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $343.76 and a 12 month high of $417.92.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $403.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $440.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.27.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

