Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBIN. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 526.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FBIN opened at $89.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.47. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $90.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FBIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

