Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 722,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 198,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,211,000 after acquiring an additional 77,908 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 36,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,079,000 after acquiring an additional 18,413 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NewMarket

In related news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 1,270 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.31, for a total transaction of $691,273.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,862.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

NewMarket Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NEU stock opened at $530.20 on Thursday. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $436.90 and a 12-month high of $650.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $548.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $549.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $710.23 million during the quarter.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

