Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,112 Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,112 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Guidewire Software by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,874,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,513,000 after purchasing an additional 115,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $417,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 648.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,012,000 after acquiring an additional 13,163 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.62.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $190.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.26. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.15 and a 52 week high of $191.48. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,464.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $187,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at $19,361,469.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 4,956 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $855,901.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,579.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $187,812.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,361,469.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,601 shares of company stock worth $8,984,892 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

